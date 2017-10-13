Oliver Stone Accused of Sexual Harassment After Defending Harvey Weinstein

Actress and model Carrie Stevens says Stone groped her at a party.

Oliver Stone has been accused of sexual harassment by actress and model Carrie Stevens. Stevens revealed in a Twitter post that Stone groped her while walking out of a party, and the revelation was a response to Stone’s own comments defending Harvey Weinstein against many sexual harassment allegations.

When I heard about Harvey, I recalled Oliver walking past me & grabbing my boob as he walked out the front door of a party. Two of a kind! — Carrie Stevens (@CarrieStevensXO) October 13, 2017

Stone was asked to weigh in on the Weinstein scandal during a panel at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, to which he responded: “I believe a man shouldn’t be condemned by a vigilante system. It’s not easy what he’s going through, either.” He continued by saying the right thing to do would be to “wait and see” whether or not the many accusations prove to be true or “gossip.” “I’m a believer that you wait until this thing gets to trial,” he said.

Stone went back on his comments several hours later, issuing a new statement in which he says he has been traveling and therefore was not aware of the total number of allegations made against Weinstein over the past several days. Actresses to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment include Léa Seydoux, Cara Delevingne, and Kate Beckinsale. Stone was developing a new series called “Guantanamo” with The Weinstein Company, but he announced he’ll be excusing himself from the project as long as the company is on board.

“After looking at what has been reported in many publications over the last couple of days, I’m appalled and commend the courage of the women who’ve stepped forward to report sexual abuse or rape,” he said.

Stevens alleges Stone “grabbed [her] boob” during a party. In a statement made to The Hollywood Reporter, Stevens said the act occurred at Ted Field’s house around the time “JFK” was opening. “Oliver spied me standing nearby and just reached out and instead of doing what a normal person does and shaking my hand, he just groped my boob and honked it like a horn and grinned and kept walking,” she said.

Stone made headlines in 2012 for a similar action when he was photographed touching Salma Hayek’s breasts on the red carpet of “Savages” at London’s Mandarin Oriental hotel. Stone has yet to comment on Stevens’ accusation.

