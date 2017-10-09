‘Outlander’ Trailer Teases Claire and Jamie’s Much-Anticipated Reunion — Watch

It's been 20 years since these two got it on.

The next episode of “Outlander” will be extended to 74 minutes, so that the epic sixth episode, titled “A. Malcolm,” can linger on the long-anticipated steamy reunion. The teaser video below is nothing short of its name, featuring sexy Gaelic accents and smoldering stares set at a lowly saturated yet nonetheless romantic candlelit dinner.

Airing on October 22 (following a one-week break), Starz will also marathon the first five episodes of Season 3 beforehand, giving viewers the chance to relish the monumental events that take place in the supersized episode.

Having been lost in time for 20 years, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) found their way back to each other at the end of Episode 5, “Freedom & Whisky,” after Claire returned to 18th century Edinburgh to find Jamie. Soon, they’ll be making up for lost time.

On top of the heated sex scene hinted in the trailer, fans can expect plenty of plot progression: With both characters now rooted in Edinburgh, the print shop where they meet is just the tip of the iceberg.

It’s been a slow, frustrating hike for fans to make it to this moment, but that’s all part of the seduction. For those dying to see more things Fraser, Starz hopes that a 30-second clip will keep you fully satisfied for the next two weeks. Check out the “Outlander” goodness below: