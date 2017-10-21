A ‘Pacific Rim,’ ‘Godzilla,’ and ‘King Kong’ Crossover May Reveal Who the King of the Kaiju Is

We're gonna need a bigger jaeger.

In addition to sequels and reboots, crossovers are increasingly en vogue in this era of shared universes. And though “Pacific Rim” is unique for being one of the few franchises not based on a pre-existing property, the kaiju series may soon find its jaegers fighting more familiar monsters than those dreamt up by Guillermo del Toro: Godzilla and King Kong.

That’s according to “Pacific Rim: Uprising” director Steven S. DeKnight, who says there’s been “a lot of discussion” about those worlds colliding — especially since they’re all produced by Legendary.

“I won’t say there’s an Easter Egg, but there’s been a lot of discussion about that possibility [of crossing over],” DeKnight told Collider during a New York Comic-Con interview. “Look, I think it would be fantastic to have the ‘Pacific Rim’ universe join Legendary’s Monster Universe, it seems like a natural step. And part of the big overall plan after the third movie we’ve talked about is that could happen, it’s always a possibility. It’s by far not a certainty; it’s merely theoretical at this point, but as a fan myself I would love to see that happen.”

That particular universe has already produced “Godzilla” and “Kong: Skull Island,” with “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” forthcoming. John Boyega leads the new “Pacific Rim” installment, which arrives in theaters next March.