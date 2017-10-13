Focus Features Has Finally Confirmed the Title for Paul Thomas Anderson and Daniel Day-Lewis’ New Movie

The movie reportedly called "Phantom Thread" is officially "Phantom Thread."

The worst kept secret in the indie world has been confirmed: Paul Thomas Anderson and Daniel Day-Lewis’ new movie is titled “Phantom Thread.” Distributor Focus Features has launched the official website, which includes the title and not much else at this time. Fans hoping for any first look photos, posters, or trailers will have to continue waiting.

The movie had long been rumored to be called “Phantom Thread,” though Focus was still referring to the film as the Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Project over the summer and through September. The name “Woodcock” was being used as a working title during production. “Phantom Thread” marks Anderson and Day-Lewis’ first movie together since “There Will Be Blood” ten years ago.

The website’s official synopsis read: “Continuing their creative collaboration following 2007’s ‘There Will Be Blood,’ three-time Academy Award winner Daniel Day-Lewis stars in ‘Phantom Thread’ from Paul Thomas Anderson. The writer/director will once again explore a distinctive milieu of the 20th century. The new movie is a drama set in the couture world of 1950s London. The story illuminates the life behind the curtain of an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society.”

“Phantom Thread” co-stars Lesley Manville and Vicky Krieps. The movie will not only mark a reunion between the director and the actor but it will also reportedly be Day-Lewis’ final acting role. Anderson also served as his own cinematographer for the first time. “Phantom Thread” opens in select theaters December 25.

