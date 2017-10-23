‘Phantom Thread’ First Trailer: Paul Thomas Anderson Gives Daniel Day-Lewis A Knockout Final Role

The reunion between the director and star of "There Will Be Blood" is easily the movie event of the year for cinephiles.

2017 may have saved the best for last when it comes to the movies. Not only is Paul Thomas Anderson returning to theaters with his first feature since 2014’s “Inherent Vice,” but he’s also reuniting with his “There Will Be Blood” Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis. To make matters even more essential: “Phantom Thread” is rumored to be the final performance of Day-Lewis’ career, who is set to retire from acting.

The official synopsis reads: “Set in the glamour of 1950s post-war London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Leslie Manville) are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutants and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock. Women come and go through Woodcock’s life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover. Once controlled and planned, he finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love.”

“Phantom Thread” has been under heavy secrecy since the film was announced over a year ago. Not even the title of the movie was confirmed until this month. Day-Lewis’ role is reportedly based on British fashion designer Charles James, known as “America’s First Couturier.” The film marks another collaboration between Anderson and composer Johnny Greenwood, and it also finds the director acting as his own cinematographer for the first time.

Focus Features will release “Phantom Thread” in theaters December 25, 2017.