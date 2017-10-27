‘Phantom Thread’ Original Score First Look: Jonny Greenwood is Back For More Paul Thomas Anderson

The fourth collaboration between Greenwood and Anderson could finally result in an Oscar nomination for the former.

Jonny Greenwood’s three collaborations with Paul Thomas Anderson have made him one of the most well-respected film composers in the business, especially since two of the three are widely considered to be modern classics (“There Will Be Blood” and “The Master”). Somehow, the Radiohead lead guitarist is still waiting on that first Oscar nomination for Best Original Score, but things could change this awards season as he gears up for his fourth collaboration with Anderson on “Phantom Thread.”

Anderson’s latest reunites him with his “There Will Be Blood” Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis in what will be his reported final role before retirement. The actor plays a famous London fashion designer named Reynolds Woodcock, whose highly controlled life is disrupted by the arrival of a young woman (Vickey Krieps) who becomes his romantic obsession. Lesley Manville also stars as Woodcock’s sister and business partner.

Greenwood’s original score was teased in the official trailer, but now he’s provided an official first look at the entire main theme from the movie. Unfortunately, the composer has only shared the sheet music for the score, which means you’ll need a pianist and a violinist to actually be able to get to hear the theme in full.

“Phantom Thread” opens December 25 via Focus Features.