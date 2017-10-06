‘Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams’ Trailer: Amazon’s Science-Fiction Anthology Series is a Visual Stunner

Amazon gets its very own "Black Mirror" with this star-studded anthology series.

“Black Mirror” sets the bar high when it comes to television’s science-fiction anthology series, but the official trailer for Amazon’s upcoming “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” suggests it could have a major contender for the genre’s latest watercooler hit. Each hour of the 10-episode season will draw inspiration from the works of the eponymous author, who is famous for writing “Minority Report,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “Blade Runner” and other futuristic literary touchstones.

The first season of “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” features a star-studded cast, including Bryan Cranston, Steve Buscemi, Anna Paquin, Terrence Howard, Janelle Monáe, Mireille Enos, Richard Madden, Vera Farmiga, and many more. The series premiered on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom last month and will be available for U.S. audiences on Amazon Prime in 2018. Directors include “Mudbound” breakout Dee Rees and “Game of Thrones” favorite Alan Taylor.

Amazon has debuted the official trailer, and it suggests “Electric Dreams” will be one of television’s most visually dazzling shows next year. Watch the video below.