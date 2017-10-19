‘Princess Cyd’ Trailer: An Entertaining Coming-of-Age Tale About Fluid Teen Sexuality

Gay filmmaker Stephen Cone delivers a humorous and naturalistic portrayal of female sexuality — from across generations.

Too often, the nuances of female desire and exploration are painted with broad strokes by filmmakers of all stripes, but especially male ones. Which is why Stephen Cone’s beautifully rendered portrait of one teen’s innocent romantic experiments comes as such a delightful surprise. But there is more at play in “Princess Cyd,” which also explores a middle-aged woman’s relationship to her sexuality in equally delicate measures. The relationship between the two women is the film’s major driving force, which is apparent in the first trailer for the engaging and understated film.

“Princess Cyd” follows 16-year-old athlete Cyd Loughlin (Jessie Pinnick) over a summer visit to her novelist aunt (Rebecca Spence) in Chicago. Estranged since the death of Cyd’s mother, Miranda and Cyd gently dance around each other as they re-establish an adult relationship. Meanwhile, Cyd seeks guidance during her dalliance with cute neighborhood barista Katie (Malic White).

A Chicago-based filmmaker, Cone is best known for 2015’s “Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party,” which was hailed by critics as a naturalistic and nuanced look at a teenage boy reconciling his burgeoning homosexuality with his religious upbringing.

Watch the dreamy new trailer: