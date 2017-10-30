Producers Guild of America Bans Harvey Weinstein for Life

It's an unprecedented move from the organization.

Harvey Weinstein has been banned from the Producers Guild of America for life. The group’s National Board was unanimous in its vote and, in a statement, the PGA asserts that “this unprecedented step is a reflection of the seriousness with which the Guild regards the numerous reports of Mr. Weinstein’s decades of reprehensible conduct.”

Here’s the full statement:

“As was recently reported, the Producers Guild’s National Board of Directors voted unanimously to initiate proceedings to terminate the membership of Harvey Weinstein. The PGA Constitution requires that members be given 15 days’ notice before disciplinary action is taken. The Guild has received notice that rather than addressing the Guild’s charges, Mr. Weinstein elected to resign his membership in the Producers Guild. In light of Mr. Weinstein’s widely reported behavior—with new reports continuing to surface even now—the Producers Guild’s National Board has voted unanimously to enact a lifetime ban on Mr. Weinstein, permanently barring him from PGA membership. This unprecedented step is a reflection of the seriousness with which the Guild regards the numerous reports of Mr. Weinstein’s decades of reprehensible conduct. Sexual harassment can no longer be tolerated in our industry or within the ranks of Producers Guild membership. As stated previously, the PGA’s Officers and National Board of Directors have created the Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force specifically charged with researching and proposing substantive and effective solutions to combat sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.”

More than 50 women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and rape in recent weeks. In addition to the PGA ban, he has also been fired from the Weinstein Company and expelled from the Directors Guild of America.