‘Professor Marston & the Wonder Women’ Trailer: Three’s Company in This Scandalous Biopic — Watch

Annapurna has released the final trailer for “Professor Marston & the Wonder Women,” Angela Robinson’s biopic about the man who created Wonder Woman — and the two women who helped inspire her. Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, and Bella Heathcote are the ménage à trois in question. Watch below.

Here’s the synopsis: “In a superhero origin tale unlike any other, ‘Professor Marston & the Wonder Women’ is the incredible true story of what inspired Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston to create the iconic Wonder Woman character in the 1940s. While Marston’s feminist superhero was criticized by censors for her ‘sexual perversity’, he was keeping a secret that could have destroyed him. Marston’s muses for the Wonder Woman character were his wife Elizabeth Marston and their lover Olive Byrne, two empowered women who defied convention: working with Marston on human behavior research — while building a hidden life with him that rivaled the greatest of superhero disguises.”

JJ Feild, Oliver Platt, and Connie Britton co-star in the film, which premiered last month at TIFF. Annapurna will release it in theaters this Friday, October 13.