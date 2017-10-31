CBS ‘Looking Into’ Claims That Jeremy Piven Groped Reality Star Ariane Bellamar on ‘Entourage’ Set

Reality star Ariane Bellamar says she was sexually assaulted by Piven in his trailer on the set of "Entourage."

CBS says it is “looking into” sexual harassment allegations made against Jeremy Piven, who currently stars on the network’s Sunday night drama “Wisdom of the Crowd.” In a pair of tweets posted on Monday, October 30, reality star Ariane Bellamar accused Piven of sexually harassing her in his trailer during the filming of HBO’s “Entourage.” Bellamar claims Piven grabbed her breast without asking. When she tried to leave, the actor allegedly touched her butt.

“We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter,” a CBS spokesperson said. The network did not disclose any more details on what the investigation into the claims entails. Deadline reports that “Wisdom of the Crowd” is still in production as planned.

Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the 🛋 without asking?? — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

‘Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made? #MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

In a follow-up tweet posted shortly after, Bellamar claimed the incident with Piven in his “Entourage” trailer occurred again at the Playboy Mansion. Bellamar, whose credits include “Suicide Squad” and “The Hangover Part III,” alleges HBO has a video tape of their encounter and suggests that Piven also sent her dirty text messages.

Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set. #MeToo @AriMelber @CNN https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

And, don’t try to deny it, sir. @HBO has us on 📼 together, & I’m sure @sprint has electronic back-ups of your abusive, explicit texts.#MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

Piven played Hollywood agent Ari Gold on eight seasons of “Entourage,” winning a Golden Globe and three Emmy Awards for his performance. He played the character in the show’s big screen adaptation in 2015. In between “Entourage” and his current role on “Wisdom of the Crowd,” Piven played the titular “Mr. Selfridge” on four seasons of the ITV/PBS drama.

