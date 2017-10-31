You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

CBS ‘Looking Into’ Claims That Jeremy Piven Groped Reality Star Ariane Bellamar on ‘Entourage’ Set

Reality star Ariane Bellamar says she was sexually assaulted by Piven in his trailer on the set of "Entourage."

2 hours ago

Jeremy Piven69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2017

Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

CBS says it is “looking into” sexual harassment allegations made against Jeremy Piven, who currently stars on the network’s Sunday night drama “Wisdom of the Crowd.” In a pair of tweets posted on Monday, October 30, reality star Ariane Bellamar accused Piven of sexually harassing her in his trailer during the filming of HBO’s “Entourage.” Bellamar claims Piven grabbed her breast without asking. When she tried to leave, the actor allegedly touched her butt.

“We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter,” a CBS spokesperson said. The network did not disclose any more details on what the investigation into the claims entails. Deadline reports that “Wisdom of the Crowd” is still in production as planned.

In a follow-up tweet posted shortly after,  Bellamar claimed the incident with Piven in his “Entourage” trailer occurred again at the Playboy Mansion. Bellamar, whose credits include “Suicide Squad” and “The Hangover Part III,” alleges HBO has a video tape of their encounter and suggests that Piven also sent her dirty text messages.

Piven played Hollywood agent Ari Gold on eight seasons of “Entourage,” winning a Golden Globe and three Emmy Awards for his performance. He played the character in the show’s big screen adaptation in 2015. In between “Entourage” and his current role on “Wisdom of the Crowd,” Piven played the titular “Mr. Selfridge” on four seasons of the ITV/PBS drama.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

 

This Article is related to: Television and tagged ,


More From IndieWire

ad