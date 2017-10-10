Rebecca Hall Speaks Out Against Harvey Weinstein Sexual Abuse Allegations, Says Reps ‘Protected’ Her From Him

The star of two Weinstein Company films told IndieWire that she stands with the alleged victims, and explained how she avoided meeting with him.

The allegations haven’t stopped against Harvey Weinstein, and neither have the denouncements. In the wake of new reports of alleged sexual abuse and harassment at the hands of the recently fired Weinstein Company head — including stories from actresses like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rosanna Arquette, Mira Sorvino, and Asia Argento — yet another one of the producer and distributor’s former stars has spoken out against him and made it clear that she stands with his victims. Moreover, she opened up about her own tricky history with Weinstein, and the pervasive sense that he was someone to avoid as a woman in the industry.

Rebecca Hall, who starred in films produced and distributed by The Weinstein Company, including Woody Allen’s 2008’s romantic comedy “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” and Stephen Frears’ 2012 gambling dramedy “Lay the Favorite,” spoke to IndieWire this afternoon about the current allegations. “Of course I have something to say about it,” Hall said when asked to comment. “He released two films that I was involved in, so it’s not like I haven’t come across him.”

She added: “I wholeheartedly stand behind the women who are coming out and saying what they’re saying now, it’s incredibly hard to do that, and the idea that it could be in any way for their gains is preposterous. I think what’s going to happen in the next couple of days is interesting and I think he deserves what is coming. It’s indefensible how he’s behaved, it is. I think it’s inexcusable, and I am behind those women.”

The British actress, who is currently promoting this week’s new release “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women,” was also honest about her own experiences with the ousted TWC founder. While she was never assaulted by Weinstein, she was aware of the rumors surrounding his behavior with women.

“The truth is, there have been rumors circulating forever, I’ve known about them,” Hall said. “I’ve certainly been quietly protected, without really ever being told why. I certainly was never allowed near a meeting with him on my own, and anything like that. In retrospect, I understand why, even if my representatives weren’t explicitly telling me.”

The actress, while clearly disturbed by the allegations, is also hopeful that it will engender real change in both the industry and the culture. “The fact that there is something in our culture that has allowed for this sort of thing to happen and to be known and not dealt with, is wrong,” Hall said. “We’ve all got to address that now.”

