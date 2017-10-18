RejectTheNRA: Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Laura Dern, and More Call on Citizens to Help in New PSA — Watch

Celebrities come together in a new Creative Council for Everytown for Gun Safety PSA that asks everyday citizens to get involved.

If you’ve been wanting to do something in the wake of the deadly Las Vegas shooting, a new PSA from the gun advocacy nonprofit Everytown, which features a pack of concerned and involved celebrities doing their part, shows just how easy it can be to get involved.

In the new PSA, built around the movement to #RejectTheNRA, a slew of celebs — including Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Laura Dern, Melissa McCarthy, Bill Hader, Elizabeth Banks, John Slattery, Sheryl Crow, and Adam Scott — offer up a step by step process that allows citizens to easily contact their reps and ask them to vote against efforts supported by the NRA to roll back safety laws on gun silencers and concealed carry reciprocity legislation.

In the new video, the celebs lay out an easy way to contact Everytown (via text!), who can then connect citizens with their own reps and provide guidelines for what to say. Callers can then leave messages asking Congress to oppose the SHARE Act and concealed reciprocity legislation.

Moore has been a long-time advocate for Gun Safety, and in 2015, she started The Creative Council for Everytown for Gun Safety which, per Entertainment Weekly, “announced a plan to send one million phone calls to Congress until the next vote in 2018 to urge representatives to reject the agenda of the National Rifle Association…Moore was incited to be a gun control advocate by the Sandy Hook massacre, which left 20 children and six adults fatally shot at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut on Dec. 14, 2012.”

Check out the full PSA and learn what you can do below:

