‘Replicas’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves Is a Sad Scientist Trying to Bring His Family Back From the Dead — Watch

Alice Eve and Thomas Middleditch co-star in the sci-fi thriller.

Here’s one for the Sad Keanu file: “Replicas,” an upcoming sci-fi thriller in which our man plays a scientist attempting to bring his family members back to life after they die in a car accident. Since such endeavors tend to be incident-free, we’ve no reason to think that this won’t end in a total success and a happy reunion. Watch the trailer, which just debuted at New York Comic-Con, below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Neuro-scientist William Foster (Reeves) is on the verge of successfully transferring human consciousness into a computer when his family is tragically killed in a car crash. Desperate to resurrect them, William recruits fellow scientist Ed Whittle (Middleditch) to help him secretly clone their bodies and create replicas. But he soon faces a ‘Sophie’s choice’ when it turns out that they can only bring three of the four family members back to life.”

Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch, Emily Alyn Lind, and John Ortiz co-star in the film, which was directed by “The Day After Tomorrow” scribe Jefrey Nachmanoff. No release date has been announced.

