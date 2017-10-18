‘Rick and Morty’ Creators Are Giving One Fan the Chance to Record Season 3 DVD Commentary With Them

One "Rick and Morty" fan will get to trade stories and Szechuan sauce with creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon.

Attention, “Rick and Morty” fans: Series creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon are giving one lucky person the chance to join them to record DVD commentary for season 3 and share a meal of McDonald’s chicken nuggets and Szechuan sauce. This is not a joke, and it’s surely the best gift any “Rick and Morty” fan could receive as they continue to cherish Season 3 and look forward to whenever Season 4 will drop.

Roiland and Harmon launched an official Omaze crowdfunding campaign in which fans can enter to win the grand prize by making a donation to Planned Parenthood. Donation amounts start as little as $10 and donation prizes include an outgoing voicemail from Roiland and autographed “Rick and Morty” books and skateboards. The winner will be flown to Los Angeles and put up in a four-star hotel as they help the creators record Season 3 commentary. Click here to make a donation and apply.

“Rick and Morty” wrapped up its critically acclaimed third season as the most watched series in Adult Swim history. Roiland and Harmon have not yet announced when Season 4 will premiere. You can watch the creators’ Omaze video below.