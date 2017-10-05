‘Rick and Morty’ Fans Have the Chance to Record a DVD Commentary While Eating Szechuan Sauce With Dan Harmon

All they have to do is donate to Planned Parenthood.

Take note, “Rick and Morty” obsessives: Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland want to record a DVD commentary with you. The cult cartoon’s co-creators have launched an Omaze campaign to benefit Planned Parenthood, and one lucky donor will be selected via raffle to share their thoughts on the show’s third season while eating nuggets dipped in Szechuan sauce.

Said winner will be flown out to Los Angeles and put up in a four-star hotel for the occasion. Donating $10 grants you 100 chances to win, $100 gets you 1,000 chances and a t-shirt, $5,000 comes with an autographed skateboard in addition to 50,000 entries, and so on and so forth.

Much to the delight of fans, “Rick and Morty” returned earlier this spring some 18 months after its second season ended. Learn more about the raffle here.

