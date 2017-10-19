Ridley Scott’s ‘All the Money in the World’ Will Close AFI FEST

The kidnap drama will close the November film festival held in the heart of Hollywood, which often launches late-breaking award contenders.

AFI FEST has confirmed that Getty kidnapping drama “All the Money in the World” (December 8, Sony) starring Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams, and Kevin Spacey, will close the festival on November 16 accompanied by a tribute to veteran director Ridley Scott. The AFI FEST often launches late-breaking movies such as “Selma” and “American Sniper” into the Oscar race.

“For five decades, Ridley Scott’s tremendous visions of cities, new worlds, histories and science have transformed and influenced not only film, but our culture,” said Jacqueline Lyanga, AFI FEST Director. “We’re honored to be celebrating the artistry of a director whose work has had an indelible influence on cinema culture, and the lexicon of visual style.”

Three-time Oscar directing nominee Scott (“Black Hawk Down,” “Gladiator,” “Thelma & Louise”) earned a fourth Oscar nomination for producing “The Martian.”

His latest, “All the Money in the World,” is adapted by David Scarpa from the book by John Pearson and follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the efforts of his mother (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Kevin Spacey) to pay the ransom. When Getty refuses, she allies with his advisor (Mark Wahlberg) in a race against time.

AFI FEST, (November 9–16, 2017), which takes place in the heart of Hollywood, has already announced its opening night gala, Dee Rees’ festival favorite “Mudbound” (Netflix), as well as a retrospective of the work of Robert Altman (1925–2006) with screenings and discussions of 12 films, and the New Auteurs and American Independent sections.

