Roger Deakins Thinks Seeing ‘Blade Runner 2049’ in 3D is Not a Good Idea

When the master of cinematographer speaks, you better listen.

“Blade Runner 2049” won’t be crossing the $50 million at the box office in its first week of release, which only means that a lot more people need to go see it on the big screen. Denis Villeneuve’s sequel features the kind of mind-blowing cinematography from Roger Deakins that requires the biggest screen imaginable in order to process the scope of each image, so anyone waiting to watch “2049” on Blu-ray or skipping it altogether isn’t making the right decision. For those of you wisely buying a ticket, Deakins has some advice for you: Don’t see “2049” in 3D.

“My preferred version is the standard 2D widescreen version,” Deakins wrote on his website. The cinematographer shot “Blade Runner 2049” in 2D and the 3D conversation came afterwards, which effects the clarity of the image. Although Deakins oversaw the conversation, he doesn’t think watching the film in 3D will provide the optimal viewing experience.

“A problem I have with some viewing systems is their use of silvered screens,” he said of the 3D format. “The image projected on a silvered screen lacks saturation as well as density as it falls off from a hot spot in the center of vision. This may not be so apparent for someone sitting in the optimum viewing seat but it is a compromise in terms of image quality wherever you are seated, though it maybe a compromise worth accepting if you are a fan of 3D.”

Not only will 3D cost you a more a expensive film ticket, but it will also screw with Deakins’ intended photography. And who wants to mess with Deakins? The DP has earned glowing reviews for his work on movie and is expected to factor strongly in the Best Cinematography Oscar race this year.

“Blade Runner 2049” is now playing in theaters nationwide.