Roman Polanski Tribute to Be Protested by Feminist Group Following New Accusations; Polanski Will Still Attend — Report

The retrospective takes place at the Cinémathèque Française in Paris.

Roman Polanski plans to attend a retrospective of his work at the prestigious Cinémathèque Française in Paris tomorrow, and he won’t be alone. One of France’s best-known feminist groups plans to protest the event, which it previously lobbied to have canceled via an unsuccessful petition.

Polanski, who has not been in the United States since fleeing his rape trial in 1977, has recently been accused of rape and molestation by new alleged victims. “It’s an affront to all rape victims, and particularly Polanski’s victims,” the petition reads in part, according to the Guardian. “Polanski deserves dishonor, not honors.”

Polanski’s films include “Rosemary’s Baby” and “Chinatown.” He won an Academy Award for directing “The Pianist” in 2003 but did not attend the ceremony. Costa-Gavras, who serves as head of the Cinémathèque, issed a statement saying that canceling the retrospective would amount to “out-and-out censorship.”

“True to its values and independent tradition, the Cinémathèque does not see itself as a substitute for the law,” he wrote. “We don’t give out prizes or certificates for good behavior. Our ambition is different: to show the complete work of film-makers and to place them in the permanent history of the Cinémathèque.”