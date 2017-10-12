Rose McGowan on Twitter: “Harvey Weinstein Raped Me”

The actress and filmmaker made the allegations shortly after Twitter restored access to her account.

Hours after the reinstatement of her Twitter account, actress and filmmaker Rose McGowan hit the social media platform with her most damning message yet: Harvey Weinstein raped her. In a series of tweets directed at Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, McGowan said that she told the head of Amazon Studios about the incident after she sold a script to the online platform. While McGowan said that she “begged” the studio to not work with Weinstein on an unnamed project, they “ignored” her and killed her show.

McGowan has often spoken in veiled terms about an incident that occurred between her and the former Weinstein Company head in 1997, though the details of that incident long appeared to be blocked by a nondisclosure agreement. Last week’s New York Times report, which exposed years of allegations against Weinstein, included mention of the incident, which reportedly occurred during the Sundance Film Festival and resulted in Weinstein paying McGowan a $100,000 settlement.

You can read McGowan’s tweets below:

1) @jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

2) @jeffbezos I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

3) @Jeffbezos I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

4) @jeffbezos I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

5) @jeffbezos Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth. #ROSEARMY #Amazon — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

