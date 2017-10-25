Ryan Murphy’s New Show Will Star 5 Transgender Women of Color as Series Regulars

"Pose" makes history the largest cast of trans actresses in series regular roles on any scripted series.

Ryan Murphy’s newest show will delve into New York City’s drag ball culture, with a stellar cast of five up and coming transgender actresses in series regular roles. “POSE” makes history for featuring the largest cast of transgender actors as series regulars on any scripted series. FX Networks, which produced other Murphy hits “Feud: Bette and Joan,” “American Crime Story,” and “American Horror Story.”

Set in the 1980s, “POSE” looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world. Murphy co-created the show with Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals.

After a six-month nationwide search, “Pose” cast MJ Rodriguez (“Luke Cage”), Indya Moore (“Saturday Church”), fashion model and ball scene fixture Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar (“Mr. Robot”), and Angelica Ross (from the Emmy-nominated “Her Story”). All five are out, transgender women, and will be playing authentic transgender characters. Billy Porter, a Tony Award winner for Broadway’s “Kinky Boots,” rounds out the cast.

Murphy and Falchuk seem committed to authenticity, bringing consultants on from the ball scene as well as transgender writers and creatives.

“We are thrilled that ‘POSE’ pushes the narrative forward by centering on the unique and under-told experiences of trans women and gay people of color,” said Canals. “Ryan has assembled a strong team of storytellers and innovators to collaborate on telling this important narrative. As a Bronx-bred queer writer of color, I’m honored to aid in ushering this groundbreaking show into homes.”

Our Lady J (“Transparent”) will write for the series, as well as New York Times best-selling author Janet Mock. Michael Roberson and Twiggy Pucci Garçon (“Kiki”) will consult, helping develop authentic ball world stories to be featured in the show. Hector Xtravaganza, Skylar King and Sol Williams — participants in the ball culture world of the 1980s — will also serve as consultants.

Trans director Silas Howard (“BY Hook or By Crook”) will serve as the Co-Executive Producer for the series.

