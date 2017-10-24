Samuel L. Jackson Is Teaching Acting, and Sharing His Best-Kept Audition Secrets — Watch

Aspiring actors now have a chance to read scenes from "Pulp Fiction" opposite Jules Winnfield himself.

Samuel L. Jackson has known how to steal a scene since his star turn in “Pulp Fiction,” and now you can learn all of his secrets in a new online course. The Oscar nominee is the latest talent to team up with MasterClass to provide professional training to aspiring actors from around the world. Students will learn how to break down a script, leverage their voice, embody their characters, improve their auditioning skills, and collaborate within the industry.

“In my MasterClass, I hope students learn that there’s no limit to what they can make-believe. By the end, they’ll be able to walk into a room, present their best self, and be happy with the result,” said Jackson.

Previous MasterClass courses have featured Aaron Sorkin on screenwriting, Martin Scorsese on directing, Steve Martin on comedy, and Shonda Rhimes on writing for television.

MasterClass provides online classes from world-renowned instructors, making it possible for anyone to learn from the best. Each class offers a unique learning experience which includes video lessons from the instructor, interactive exercises, course materials, peer interaction, and more. All classes are available online for $90 each.

Watch the trailer for the course below.