‘I Love You, America’: Sarah Silverman and Retta Talk White Privilege In Musical Sneak Peek — Watch

Sarah Silverman has a complicated relationship with America.

Sarah Silverman takes on the striking image of a politically motivated Bruce Springsteen in the new premiere song for her Hulu Original Series, “I Love You, America.” The musical sneak peek revealed that while the comedian still loves her country, she’s getting tired of putting up with its shit.

The actress begins her performance by declaring her love for all types of Americans: white people, black people, and Asians, too. She pauses and the world around her stops: “Whether I mean it or not, I’m part of the problem.” After that, the revelations continue to flow like a dutiful, woke, Caucasian river.

“I Love You, America,” is meant to engage Americans all over the country. Week after week, Silverman will travel nationwide to pop out of her liberal bubble and feature herself and the average American in field pieces and insightful interviews. When talking about the series to Entertainment Weekly, Silverman describes it as, “smart, but served in a big, bready sandwich of silly.”

As her thoughts in the preview below range from police brutality to broader, systemic issues, she stops a familiar face walking by. Silverman begs actress Retta to answer the question, “How can I be a good ally?” To which Retta responds that she can’t be bothered with that. “I’m not all black people. I’m only me,” she says.

With high hopes that “I Love You, America,” will help to unite the country, Silverman will incorporate her audience’s voice and use their concerns to launch into the main idea of the episode. The series is set to premiere on Hulu October 12. Hash out your mixed feelings of patriotism and watch the clip below: