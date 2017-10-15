‘Saturday Night Live’ Creates a Mental Image of Harvey Weinstein ‘Naked, Hanging Upside Down From a Monkey Bar’ — Watch

Kate McKinnon is MVP once again.

After choosing not to address the Harvey Weinstein situation last weekend, “Saturday Night Live” took on the scandal in a sketch set at a New York Film Festival panel last night. Viola Davis (Leslie Jones), Marion Cotillard (Cecily Strong), and the fictional Debette Goldry (Kate McKinnon) discuss sexual harassment in Hollywood — namely the “uncanny” resemblance between Weinstein’s face and genitals.

“Have I ever been sexually harassed?” asks Goldry, who’s many decades her colleagues’ senior. “Good Friday, where do you want me to start? Women being harassed is Hollywood.” Throughout the sketch, Davis and Cotillard give serious, measured responses to the questions asked by their host (Aidy Bryant) — and Goldry goes over the top with her recollections.

“I actually did have one meeting with Harvey,” she mentions. “I was invited to his hotel room, and when I arrived he was naked, hanging upside down from a monkey bar. He tried to trick me into thinking his genitals were actually his face. It almost worked; the resemblance is uncanny.”

She also has a story about Alfred Hitchcock, which came while she was doing voiceover work on “The Birds” (“originally the birds were gonna be funny and talk”). “Hitchcock comes in the booth, puts his whole fist in my mouth — in his defense, I was very blonde at the time — so I turned to Rod Taylor. I was like, ‘Help me out!’ And he shook his head and he was like, ‘If I can’t save Tippi Hedren from having her head attacked by real birds, I’m sure as hell not saving you!'” Watch the full segment below.