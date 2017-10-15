‘Saturday Night Live’ Introduces Us All to Kellywise, the Scariest Monster This Side of ‘It’ — Watch

You'll spin too.

Kellyanne Conway really wants to be on TV. In a new “Saturday Night Live” sketch, Kate McKinnon once again played the Counselor to the President — this time with an “It” twist. Appearing to Anderson Cooper (Alex Moffat) in a storm drain, she pleads with the CNN host to be a guest on his show by offering to be even more outrageous than usual.

A dead ringer for Pennywise the Dancing Clown — not only the face paint, but also that distinct voice — she says she “toned it down” when asked what she’s done with her makeup. Then she offers an absurd quote as a bargaining chip: “Okay, so Puerto Rico actually was worse before Hurricane Maria and the hurricane actually did blow some buildings back together — and I don’t know why Elizabeth Warren won’t tweet about that.” Cooper still refuses to book her.

McKinnon pulls double duty as Hillary Clinton, tempting Cooper with a copy of her book “What Happened.” Watch the full segment below.