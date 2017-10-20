Why Quentin Tarantino’s Interview About Harvey Weinstein Matters — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk Episode 170)

Plus: What do the Gotham Awards tell us about the state of the Oscar race?

The fallout from the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal continues to deepen, with more accusers coming forward and questions about how this behavior continued for so long before going public reaching a fever pitch. In the midst of many new updates, Quentin Tarantino has added his voice to the fray, speaking to the New York Times about his friendship with Weinstein and adding, ““I knew enough to do more than I did.”

While Tarantino’s interview has been met with mixed reactions, there’s no question that it provides one example of how people with close ties to Weinstein over the years are attempting to speak out about the issue. That’s the starting point for this week’s episode of Screen Talk, in which Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson put Tarantino’s remarks in a broader context. The pair also turn to the Gotham Awards nominations, analyzing their role in the Oscar race, and Kohn explains why he’s attending a film gathering in Lyon this week.

Listen to the full episode below.

(Note: Some of the audio is a bit scratchy at the beginning because our hosts recorded in different countries this week, but it levels off.)