ScreenJunkies and Honest Trailers Remain Dark Following Andy Signore’s Dismissal

The popular YouTube channel's creator was fired for allegedly harassing women. Its next chapter is unclear.

It’s been almost two weeks since Andy Signore — creator of the YouTube channel and online movie magazine ScreenJunkies, and senior vice president of content for its parent company, Defy Media — was suspended after several women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Signore was soon terminated, the same day as Harvey Weinstein (and more than a week before Roy Price resigned, also for inappropriate behavior).

Yet while The Weinstein Company and Amazon Studios work to convince the public that they’re back to business as usual, Defy does little to hide it’s in crisis mode.

Neither ScreenJunkies nor Defy — overseer of eight additional brands, including Smosh, Smosh Games, and Clevver — have tweeted from their official accounts since announcing Signore’s firing Oct. 8. That statement remains absent from ScreenJunkies’ YouTube channel, where it could have easily been found by its 6.2 million subscribers (versus 145K Twitter followers). Additionally, the statement was confusing because it confirmed a timeline established by accusers, who have tweeted they reported Signore’s misconduct, then made themselves available for interviews over two months, to no avail: “In August, Defy’s HR team was made aware of allegations made against Andy, at which time an investigation was launched. On Friday, new information became available and the scope and magnitude of his inappropriate actions became apparent.”

The situation has ignited debate across online video community. “While you were still ‘engaged in this investigation,’ he was still around many female employees, many female guests,” said YouTube host Philip DeFranco in a video blog that has been viewed 1.4 million times. “What kind of HR department allows that?”

Signore hosted the ScreenJunkies show “Movie Fights” and co-created both “The ScreenJunkies Show!” and twice Emmy-nominated Honest Trailers, which for years provided weekly, deadpan film recaps in four to eight minute increments. However, ScreenJunkies hasn’t uploaded any new content since Signore’s exit. “The silence from SJ is disconcerting,” wrote commenter Kevin Johnson. Others chimed in.

Some members of the channel’s creative team have recently requested patience from fans on their personal social media pages. “We have met, talked, & tried to work through this every day since we found out,” tweeted Screen Junkies film critic and producer Dan Murrell. “We need more time.”

Joe Starr, an Honest Trailers writer, expressed gratitude to those who’ve helped ScreenJunkies exceed 1.8 billion page views to date.

Hey guys. I just wanted to say that we’re working on it. Thanks for being an amazing community of fans. — Joe Starr (@joestarr187) October 17, 2017

ScreenJunkies News editor-in-chef and Girls on Film host/producer Roth Cornet assured her followers that post-Signore, the team is “meeting daily to find a good path forward.”

Brief update to echo what Dan/Joe said for those wondering. We’re meeting daily to find a good path forward. Thank you for being wonderful. — Roth Candy Corn-et (@RothCornet) October 18, 2017

With lingering questions about who will replace Signore, when content will resume and why the HR investigation lagged, IndieWire visited Defy’s headquarters in Midtown Manhattan. Four flat screen televisions in the lobby played ScreenJunkies programming on a loop, and the reception desk was decorated with a banner of ghosts that spelled out, “Happy Halloween.” After hearing that we’d be received by a member of the communications department, Defy’s Senior Vice President of Business/Legal Affairs and Assistant General Counsel, Adam Silverman, instead emerged to say that she was “unavailable,” but we should continue emailing her to set up an appointment. That evening, the representative wrote in an email, “Screen Junkies programming will resume shortly. I will keep you updated.” When pressed for additional details, she redirected us to their Oct. 8 statement.

Many ScreenJunkies fans are encouraging the channel and its parent company to take as long as necessary before returning with new episodes. When contacted about whether she’s interacted with the Defy’s HR department in recent days, one of Signore’s accusers, April O’Donnell, did not respond to requests for comment by press time. However, she’s criticized those calling for the swift return of their beloved shows. “If you’re one of the people complaining that you didn’t get an honest trailer or movie fights this week you need to re-evaluate yourself,” she tweeted.