50 Free Screenplays You Can Download Right Now, From ‘Eternal Sunshine’ to ‘Lost in Translation’

Take a masterclass in screenwriting by downloading scripts from Charlie Kaufman, Sofia Coppola, Jason Reitman, Nora Ephron, and more.

Looking for a good read this fall? Skip a book and try a screenplay instead. Script Reader Pro has put together an incredible collection of 50 screenplays you can download right now for free. The database is categorized into five genres — drama, comedy, thriller, horror, and action/adventure — and includes 10 films per genre. Scripts featured include classics like “Alien” and “Reservoir Dogs” and contemporary favorites like “It Follows,” “Nightcrawler,” and “Bridesmaids.”

Read More: 2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay

For aspiring screenwriters, the collection provides a masterclass in learning the ins and outs of writing for the big screen from masters such as Charlie Kaufman, Sofia Coppola, Alexander Payne, Quentin Tarantino, and more. Oscar-winning screenplays for “Lost in Translation,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Good Will Hunting,” and “No Country for Old Men” are also available.

Click here to visit Script Reader Pro, where you can download all the screenplays for free. You can find a list of all the available screenplays below.

DRAMA

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

“Good Will Hunting”

“Jerry McGuire”

“Little Children”

“Lost in Translation”

“Straight Outta Compton”

“The Truman Show”

“Up in the Air”

“The Visitor”

“Whiplash”

COMEDY

“(500) Days of Summer”

“Bridesmaids”

“The Hangover”

“Hannah and Her Sisters”

“Mean Girls”

“Planes, Trains & Automobiles”

“Sideways”

“Stranger Than Fiction”

“There’s Something About Mary”

“When Harry Met Sally”

DC Comics/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

ACTION/ADVENTURE

“The Bourne Ultimatum”

“The Dark Knight”

“Die Hard”

“Ocean’s Eleven”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”

“Inside Out”

“Lone Survivor”

“Looper”

“The Matrix”

“Zombieland

THRILLER

“Collateral”

“The Departed”

“Flightplan”

“The Girl on the Train”

“Nightcrawler”

“No Country for Old Men”

“Prisoners”

“Reservoir Dogs”

“Training Day”

“The Usual Suspects”

HORROR

“Alien”

“Dawn of the Dead”

“Final Destination”

“It Follows”

“Jennifer’s Body”

“The Omen”

“The Ring”

“Saw”

“Scream”

“The Sixth Sense”

SaveSave