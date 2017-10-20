‘Blade Runner’ Star Sean Young Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Exposing Himself to Her

Sean Young becomes the latest actress to make sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein.

Sean Young, the actress best known for starring opposite Harrison Ford in Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner,” has accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. The actress revealed on the Dudley and Bob with Matt Show podcast that Weinstein exposed himself to her in the early 1990s when she was starring in the Miramax-produced film “Love Crimes.”

“I personally experienced him pulling his you-know-what out of his pants to shock me,” she said. “My basic response was, ‘You know, Harvey, I really don’t think you should be pulling that thing out, it’s not very pretty.'”

Young never worked with Weinstein again after the incident. “Then never having another meeting with that guy again, because it was like, ‘What on earth?’” she said.

“The minute you actually stand up for yourself in Hollywood, you’re the crazy one,” she continued. “I think that’s why a lot of women don’t come out and didn’t come out about their experiences about that kind of lewdness and ridiculousness with Harvey.”

Young is one of over 40 women who have accused the former head of The Weinstein Company of sexual harassment and abuse since the publication of an article in The New York Times on October 5. Young joins actresses Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Asia Argento, Angelina Jolie, and Lea Seydoux in speaking out against Weinstein, among many others.