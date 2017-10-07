Jerry Seinfeld Doesn’t Love the ‘Seinfeld’ Finale, Either: ‘I Sometimes Think We Really Shouldn’t Have Even Done It’

He does still love "The Marine Biologist," however.

19 years later, fans are still debating the “Seinfeld” finale. One of the most anticipated sendoffs of all time, the comedy’s last episode also proved to be one of the most divisive. Jerry Seinfeld was asked about the polarizing last hurrah at the New Yorker Festival last night, where he admitted that “I sometimes think we really shouldn’t have even done it.”

“There was a lot of pressure on us at that time to do one big last show, but big is always bad in comedy,” he continued. Rather, it should be “small and cheap and quick,” which is why Seinfeld also thinks TV is always funnier than movies, “because you don’t have that much time and that much money.” The episode ends with all four main characters in jail for failing to adhere to an obscure Good Samaritan law.

One episode Seinfeld doesn’t regret is “The Marine Biologist,” which ends with his favorite moment of the entire show: a monologue George delivers about a golf ball lodged in a whale’s blowhole. “The hardest thing in comedy is to have the biggest laugh at the end, and it’s the most satisfying thing,” he added.