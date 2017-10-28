Simon Pegg Wrote a ‘Shaun of the Dead’ Sequel Treatment Called ‘From Dusk Till Shaun’

The vampire-driven story "was ridiculous," he says.

Most successful horror movies get sequels. One notable exception is Edgar Wright’s “Shaun of the Dead,” which remains a one-off 13 years after its release — not that Simon Pegg hasn’t thought about revisiting it. The actor and writer tells Entertainment Weekly that he “jokingly wrote a treatment for ‘From Dusk Till Shaun,’ which was a sequel to ‘Shaun of the Dead.’”

“It was all about Shaun and Ed having to go up to Edinburgh, or something. I don’t know. It was ridiculous. And it was a joke. It wasn’t like a serious pitch,” Pegg continues. “Edgar thought it would be funny to do the film again, but with vampires. But it was all just pub talk.” Something to chat about at the Winchester, perhaps?

Wright says that wasn’t the only half-serious idea for a follow-up. “There was a brief idea we had, that we entertained for all of like 72 hours, where I thought you could do an alternate reality sequel,” he adds. “It basically starts with the same movie but then it becomes not about zombies. But these films, they take three years. So, it’s like, if you’re doing another movie, let’s do something completely different.”