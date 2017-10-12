‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Trailer: Spike Lee’s New Netflix Series Revisits His Debut Feature Film

Lee with direct all ten episodes of the new series, debuting on Thanksgiving, November 23.

It’s been 30 years, but Spike Lee is returning to the world of “She’s Gotta Have It.”

Lee’s first feature film debuted in 1986 and helped launch one of the industry’s most significant directorial careers in the three decades since. Now, Lee is bringing those same characters to TV.

DeWanda Wise stars as Nola Darling, an unapologetic young woman living in Brooklyn trying to figure out her social and professional lives. That pursuit brings another tricky aspect: navigating her relationships with three different lovers.

The newest trailer from Netflix touches on her relationships with Greer (Cleo Anthony) and Jamie (Lyriq Bent), while also featuring Anthony Ramos’ take on Mars Blackmon, the “She’s Gotta Have It” character who eventually became a cultural touchstone.

The “She’s Gotta Have It” cast also includes Margot Bingham, Chyna Layne, and Elise Hudson. Lee is on board to direct all 10 episodes of the series. This is the filmmaker’s second partnership with Netflix, following his directing Roger Guenveur Smith’s one-man show “Rodney King.” Amazon distributed Lee’s most recent feature film, “Chi-Raq,” in 2015.

Watch the full trailer for “She’s Gotta Have It” below:

“She’s Gotta Have It” premieres November 23 on Netflix.

