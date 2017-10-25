‘The Silence of the Lambs’ 4K Restoration Trailer: Hannibal Lecter Returns to Terrify the Big Screen

Jonathan Demme's iconic horror film gets a brand new trailer just in time for Halloween.

Few performances are as iconic as Anthony Hopkins’ turn as Hannibal Lecter in Jonathan Demme’s “The Silence of the Lambs.” Hopkins is only on screen for approximately 15 minutes of the two-hour film, and yet his chilling glare and menacing calm are so skin-crawlingly terrifying that he was able to write himself into the movie history books.

“The Silence of the Lambs” is returning to UK theaters next month thanks to a brand new 4K restoration, courtesy of the British Film Institute. For the uninitiated, Jodie Foster plays FBI agent Clarice Starling, whose hunt for the psychopathic serial killer Buffalo Bill leads her to interviewing the dangerous and highly intelligent psychiatrist Dr Hannibal Lecter. But little does Clarice know that Dr. Lecter has something in store for her.

The movie won Oscars in all top five categories — top five categories: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Adapted Screenplay — and remains the only horror film to ever win the Academy’s top prize. The film returns to UK theaters on November 3. There’s no word on whether or not the restoration will come to the U.S. yet.

Watch the restoration trailer below.