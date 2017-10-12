Back to IndieWire

‘SMILF’ Trailer and Poster: Frankie Shaw’s Sundance Prizewinner Comes to Showtime

The new comedy series premieres next month.

2 hours ago

Frankie Shaw in SMILF

Showtime has released the trailer and poster for its provocatively titled “SMILF,” a new comedy series created by, starring, and executive-produced by Frankie Shaw. The half-hour show is based on her prizewinning short of the same name, which won a Jury Prize at Sundance. Watch below.

“SMILF” takes place in South Boston and focuses on the romantic and professional entanglements of one Bridgette Bird (Shaw), a working-class single mother. The show takes partial inspiration from Shaw’s own life.

Rosie O’Donnell, Miguel Gomez, Samara Weaving, and Alexandra and Anna Reimer co-star; guest stars include Connie Britton, Mark Webber, and Raven Goodwin. The first season of “SMILF” will consist of eight episodes and premiere on Sunday, November 5.

SMILF poster

This Article is related to: Television and tagged , , ,


More From IndieWire

ad