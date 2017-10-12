‘SMILF’ Trailer and Poster: Frankie Shaw’s Sundance Prizewinner Comes to Showtime

The new comedy series premieres next month.

Showtime has released the trailer and poster for its provocatively titled “SMILF,” a new comedy series created by, starring, and executive-produced by Frankie Shaw. The half-hour show is based on her prizewinning short of the same name, which won a Jury Prize at Sundance. Watch below.

“SMILF” takes place in South Boston and focuses on the romantic and professional entanglements of one Bridgette Bird (Shaw), a working-class single mother. The show takes partial inspiration from Shaw’s own life.

Rosie O’Donnell, Miguel Gomez, Samara Weaving, and Alexandra and Anna Reimer co-star; guest stars include Connie Britton, Mark Webber, and Raven Goodwin. The first season of “SMILF” will consist of eight episodes and premiere on Sunday, November 5.