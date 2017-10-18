‘Snake Outta Compton’: A Massive Mutated Snake Terrorizes a Rising Rap Crew in Insane New Trailer — Watch

"Holy Mary J. Blige!"

You can practically hear the pitch meeting roaring off the screen: “It’s ‘Snakes on a Plane’ meets ‘Straight Outta Compton,’ with a generous dash of ‘Sharknado,’ just for added bite!” Such is the premise and tone of Hank Braxtan’s upcoming “Snake Outta Compton.” From the looks of its first trailer, it appears that that comedy is going to deliver on that promise, no matter if it was a good idea or not.

The film follows a scrappy young rap group on the verge of making it — they’re just days away from signing a major record deal, presumably one that will rocket them into the big time — who unexpectedly run afoul of another Compton resident: a massive mutated snake who will not stop growing after a homespun experiment gone totally awry, and apparently has quite a bad attitude to boot. If you’re going to make a massive mutated snake, why not make make him nice? So many questions.

The film also pulls in a pair of mismatched cops, some neighborhood hangers-on, and the snake’s smart (but also stupid — again, massive mutated snake) owner, all of whom are bent on stopping the beast before he destroys Compton and the hopes and dreams of the Los Angeles neighborhood’s next great rap group. What could possibly go wrong?

“Snake Outta Compton” is aiming for a summer 2018 release, though details on that are still a bit slim. Check out the trailer for “Snake Outta Compton,” thanks to Entertainment Weekly, below:

