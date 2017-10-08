Back to IndieWire

‘Spawn Reboot’: Todd McFarlane Cites ‘Get Out’ as an Inspiration, Says It Will Be Darker Than the Original

"I’ve directed this movie in my head 1,000 times," he says.

31 mins ago

Spawn

“Spawn”

New Line Cinema

Following the success of “Deadpool,” the floodgates have opened for R-rated superhero movies. “Venom” is in production, and soon another movie based on a Todd McFarlane character might be too: “Spawn.” Among the inspirations McFarlane cites for this reboot in a new Entertainment Weekly interview is Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” another feature debut produced by Blumhouse.

“If I showed ‘Get Out’ to my grandma and said ‘get this, that’s a first-time director and a comedian,’ she wouldn’t see it,” McFarlane says when asked about directing his first movie.” She would just go wow, that’s a nice movie. If you put the team together, they’ll make me look like a pro every single day. Part two, I’ve directed this movie in my head 1,000 times. Why do I think I can direct it? Because I have, in my head.”

As for what separates this new take from the last one, which was released 20 years ago, there’s a lot: “The first one was a superhero, effects-driven, action PG-13 movie. This one is now gonna be dark, drama, R, supernatural thriller in which there’s only one element that will be out of the ordinary, and that’s the thing you and I know is Spawn,” he explains.

“And so, although at times people get confused when I say that, every creepy movie you’ve ever watched is like that. There aren’t eight sharks in ‘Jaws,’ there aren’t nine Things in ‘The Thing.'” Read the full interview here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged ,


More From IndieWire

ad