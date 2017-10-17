‘Spirited Away’ Giveaway: Win a Prize Pack With Movie Tickets and More

Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning masterpiece "Spirited Away" is coming to theaters on October 29-30 and November 1.

“Spirited Away remains one of Studio Ghibli’s most iconic and memorable works. The film won an Academy Award, and remains the second highest grossing anime of all-time. “Spirited Away” follows 10-year-old Chichiro, who gets lost with her parents on their way home to a new house in the suburbs. Chichiro discovers a strange amusement park, where nothing is quite what it seems. After finding her parents have been transformed into animals, Chichiro must summon all her strength and courage to save the day.

“Spirited Away” is headed back into theaters, and you can purchase tickets to see it on the big screen. But one lucky reader in the U.S. could win a prize pack, which includes a pair of tickets to see “Spirited Away” on the big screen, a Blu-Ray copy of the film, a set of Hayao Miyazaki pins and a No Face plushie.

Now through Tuesday, October 24 at noon ET, readers in the U.S. can enter to win by filling out the registration form below. All that is required is your full name, a valid email address and follows on our various social media pages. If you already follow us, then you’re already half way there. The winner will be notified via the registered email address on Tuesday, October 24 at or around 3pm ET.

Good luck!