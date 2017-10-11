‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Why It’s Worth Paying For CBS All Access, Water Bears, and More Episode 4 Hot Topics

"Star Trek" on television has never looked so good before.

How well do you know your life sciences? If your answer is ‘not well,’ IndieWire suggests catching up on “Star Trek: Discovery.” The latest episode was outstanding in many ways, including its stellar accuracy boiling down biology and zoology. IndieWire’s own TV Editor Liz Shannon Miller and Senior Editor Hanh Nguyen sat down and fielded “Star Trek: Discovery”-fueled questions regarding Episode 4, “The Butcher’s Knife Cares Not for the Lamb’s Cry” on Facebook Live.

Every lover of television and film knows how important it is to be thorough, especially when it comes down to a decades-long franchise whose fans can detect any sign of leniency. The admission of the giant tardigrade wasn’t only an egregious delight, but a catalyst to comment on the show’s extensive attention to detail. Ripper is based on the tardigrade, or the water bear, which is a real animal — except that in real life, it’s about the size of a push pin. The decision to blow up the creature into something that could be deemed extraterrestrial proves “Star Trek: Discovery” can hold its own in the “Star Trek” universe.

The quality of the series continues to stun viewers as they’ve now gotten to see Burnham on The U.S.S. Discovery for the second week in a row. The show isn’t letting up with its film-like superiority, especially since many of its viewers pay for a CBS All Access account specifically for “Star Trek: Discovery.” The effects are top-notch because the viewers, as Miller puts it, are actively supporting the show. As frustrating as it can be to pay for various streaming services, it’s the way television is currently expanding.

For those who have been awaiting episode 5, the trailer contains some enraged Klingons and Rainn Wilson's first appearance as a slightly darker version of the original series character, Harry Mudd.