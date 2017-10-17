Ron Howard Reveals Title for Han Solo Standalone Film In Fun Video — Watch

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" just wrapped production, and comes out next year.

Production has wrapped on Lucasfilm’s Han Solo standalone film, and director Ron Howard took the opportunity to announce the movie’s title in a cheeky new video. Feigning innocence, Howard thanks the cast and crew for all their hard work before asking someone off camera if he can “even say the name of the movie.” In response, some furry wookie paws hand him a sign, which he flips over to reveal “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in the classic yellow “Star Wars” font. Howard can hardly contain his excitement as he holds up the announcement, signing off with knowing refrain of — “I’ll see you next year.”

Fans instantly responded with excited “Star Wars” gifs, including the famous moment from “The Empire Strikes Back” when Solo says “I know” after Leia tells him she loves him. Another user reacted with an image of a very enthusiastic porg, the newest creature addition to the “Star Wars” universe. The porgs will appear in “The Last Jedi,” which is directed by Rian Johnson and hits theaters December 15, 2017.

Howard took over direction of “Solo” following the ousting of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who had been at the helm for the first four and a half months of filming. “Solo” has a name, but the release date remains a mystery for now.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here’s a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr