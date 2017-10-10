‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer: Spoilers Revealed in Epic New Look at Rian Johnson’s Sequel

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, and Oscar Isaac return to a (much darker) galaxy far, far away.

Rian Johnson doesn’t want you to watch the trailer below. “I am legitimately torn,” he said over telling fans they should watch the new “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” trailer and risk being somewhat spoiled. “If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it. But it’s gooooood…..” To watch the trailer or not to watch the trailer? That is the question.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens two years after J.J. Abrams’ “The Force Awakens” and picks up with Daisy Ridley’s Rey as she trains in the ways of the Jedi under the guidance of Luke Skywalker. Her skills will be needed against the growing threat of The First Order, led by Kylo Ren and Supreme Leader Snoke. Fan favorites John Boyega and Oscar Isaac will be key figures in the Resistance as Finn and Poe Dameron, respectively. Carrie Fisher reprises her role of Princess Leia one last time, while newcomer Kelly Marie Tran plays the Resistance maintenance worker Rose Tico.

Johnson hasn’t directed a feature since “Looper” in 2012, and “The Last Jedi” is set to raise his profile significantly to mainstream audiences. Disney opens “The Last Jedi” nationwide on December 15. Watch the trailer below if you aren’t concerned with spoilers of any kind.