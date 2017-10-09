‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Here’s Every Movie Theater Showing Rian Johnson’s Sequel in IMAX 70mm

Only a handful of IMAX screens across the country will be playing "The Last Jedi" on 70mm film. Do not miss your chance.

Breathe. Just breathe. Tickets for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” finally go on sale tonight, October 9, right after the official trailer debuts during Monday Night Football. Disney and Lucasfilm will be opening the highly anticipated sequel in theaters nationwide in a variety of different formats, including digital and IMAX, but only 10 theaters in the country and one across the pond in London will be presenting “The Last Jedi” on massive 70mm IMAX screens.

Johnson shot the film on 35mm and select scenes were filmed using IMAX cameras, which makes the 70mm IMAX experience quite the treat if you happen to live near one of the 10 theaters screening “The Last Jedi” this way. The new entry in the space opera franchise is the second major IMAX 70mm release of the year following Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” over the summer. A majority of locations will be presenting the film digitally, but IMAX has confirmed the 70mm theaters below.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” picks up after the events of “The Force Awakens” and finds Daisy Ridley’s Rey training to be a Jedi under the guidance of Luke Skywalker. The First Order will make a comeback after the defeat of the Starkiller Base, led by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), which means John Boyega and Oscar Isaac’s Resistance fighters will once again have their work cut out of for them. Carrie Fisher returns as General Leia in her final screen performance.

“The Last Jedi” opens nationwide December 15. The film will be playing in 70mm IMAX at the locations below:

Alabama

IMAX Dome, McWane Center – Birmingham

IMAX, U.S. Space & Rocket Center – Huntsville

California

Hackworth IMAX Dome, The Tech Museum – San Jose

Connecticut

IMAX, The Maritime Aquarium – Norwalk

Indiana

IMAX, Indiana State Museum – Indianapolis

Iowa

Blank IMAX Dome, Science Center of Iowa – Des Moines

Missouri

OMNIMAX, St. Louis Science Center – St. Louis

North Carolina

The Charlotte Observer IMAX Dome, Discovery Place – Charlotte

Pennsylvania

Tuttleman IMAX, The Franklin Institute– Philadelphia

Texas

Omnitheatre, Fort Worth Museum of Science & History – Fort Worth

UK

London Science Museum – London

