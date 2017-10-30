‘Stargate Origins’ Teaser: Watch the Cameras Roll on the Sci-Fi Franchise’s Newest Prequel Series

The first behind-the-scenes look at Catherine Langford's adventures shows plenty in front of and behind the camera.

These days, you’d be hard-pressed to find a beloved sci-fi series that doesn’t shroud its production in a dense web of secrets and carefully selected roll-outs. Which is why it’s surprising (and maybe a tiny bit refreshing) that we now have a glimpse into the first day of shooting on “Stargate Origins,” the latest prequel series in the expanding “Stargate” world.

The show made news out of Comic-Con back in July, announced as the flagship show for “Stargate Command,” an exclusive online hub for everything in the greater Stargate-verse, with full runs of the various series, from “Atlantis” to “SG-1.”

Monday’s new teaser gives audiences a first look at a few sets from “Origins,” including some early stuntwork, some nifty camera moves (check out that tumbling action), and a few words from star Ellie Gall, who’s playing a younger version of Dr. Catherine Langford, a character who has appeared in previous “Stargate” iterations.

Series director Mercedes Bryce Morgan also makes an appearance as this first sneak peek leans heavy on the behind-the-camera contributions as well. The home production base for “Origins,” a massive hangar-style sound stage looks like there’s plenty of room to tell the ongoing Langford saga. There’s even some classic, rousing score backing it all for good measure.

No elaborate special effects work yet, but with a solid cast, some swashbuckling action, and a snazzy-looking period car, it looks like things are off to a promising start.

Watch the full teaser (with plenty of hand-to-hand combat) below:

Sign Up: Stay on Top of the Latest TV News! Sign Up for our TV Newsletter Now