Netflix Teams Up With Lyft to Give You the Ultimate ‘Stranger Things’ Experience

Lucky passengers in Los Angeles and Philadelphia might have a "strange" experience if they request a Lyft.

Lyft is getting in the “Stranger Things” spirit. This weekend, the rideshare company and Netflix have partnered up for an unconventional collaboration: “Strange Mode.” From Thursday, October 26 to Friday, October 27 from 6am through 6 p.m., Lyft users can select the “Strange Mode” feature on the app, which will activate a “Stranger Things”-themed interface featuring familiar elements from the show, like: waffles, Christmas lights, and the iconic red neon “Stranger Things” logo.

In addition, if you are in the Los Angeles or Philadelphia areas from Friday Oct. 27 – Saturday Oct. 28, you might be lucky enough to be picked up by a special car, where you will have an in-car experience unlike anything you’ve ever seen before — no spoilers, but the ride could make you feel like Joyce (Winona Ryder), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), or any of the other kids from the show with radio static sounds, inexplicable malfunctions, flickering lights, and even an Eggo waffle. It is the perfect Halloween experience! Don’t worry, you won’t be taken by the Demogorgon (maybe).

If you want to get an idea of what the passengers can expect from the in-car experience, watch the video below.

For more information about Lyft’s “Stranger Mode,” click here. Meanwhile, don’t forget to clear your schedule this weekend, because “Stranger Things 2” premieres on Netflix October 27.