‘Stranger Things 2’ Original Score is Now Streaming (and It’s Just As Good as the Original) — Listen

Attention, "Stranger Things" fans: Listen to 34 new Carpenter-inspired tracks from Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein right now.

The list of breakout talent from “Stranger Things” Season 1 is pretty endless. From young actors Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard to showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer, the blockbuster Netflix series was a star vehicle for a ton of talent. Included in the bunch are original score composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, who are members of the band S U R V I V E. The duo’s 53-second theme music for the series became an instant classic, and they’re back for the new batch of episodes with 34 more original tracks.

“Stranger Things 2” takes place a year after the events of the original episodes. Will, having returned from an extended stay in the Upside Down, is experiencing PTSD shocks and seeing new visions of a giant monster terrorizing the town of Hawkins. Eleven is still missing, but the portal between the real world and the Upside Down remains opens, so it’s only a matter of time before everyone’s favorite psychic returns.

Stream the “Strangers Things 2” original score below. The series will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Friday, October 27.