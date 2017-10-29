‘Stranger Things’: All the Pop Culture References and Homages, Episode by Episode

Grace running for office? It might have happened. David Kohan and Max Mutchnick on how “Will & Grace” found its new footing, and where it goes from here.

This Friday, in a release opposite the original, the world will immediately devour “Stranger Things 2.” Good luck.

The ‘StartUp’ star on his new role as a shady millionaire tech guru, plus why he’s so vocal on Twitter, his track record as a producer and how he’s at peace with ‘Hellboy.’

Plus: What do the Gotham Awards tell us about the state of the Oscar race?