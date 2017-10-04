‘Stranger Things: The Game’: Fight Monsters and Explore the Mysteries of Hawkins in a Free iPhone App

The Netflix show just released a new Apple iOS and Google Play-compatible game ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

While waiting for the release of “Stranger Things” Season 2 later this month, Netflix created a new video game you can download and play on your Google and Apple devices. “Stranger Things: The Game” is a throwback to the old-school Nintendo era of gaming — complete with a fun reimagining of the show’s theme song — that transports fans to the town of Hawkins circa 1984 as you fight monsters and explore parts of the town never seen on the show.

According to the description, there’s a number of different aspects to the game, including using each of the characters’ unique abilities to solve puzzles, collecting Eggos and Gnomes to unlock parts of the game, and competing with friends’ speed run times.

A 30-second preview of the game was release on the show’s twitter feed this morning. You can watch it below:

*do do do do do do do do* Stranger Things: The Game.

Now available:

App Store: https://t.co/3pzG4sD3n6

Google Play: https://t.co/FYd0AWl6wu pic.twitter.com/PHrjVGQU9J — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 4, 2017

You can download “Stranger Things: The Game” for Google Play here, and for Apple iOS devices here.

Season 2 will be released on Netflix on October 27th.