‘Stranger Things’: Gaten Matarazzo Prepares You for Season 2 by Breathlessly Recapping What’s Happened So Far — Watch

The show returns in time for Halloween.

Barb and Eleven may have inspired more widespread cults of personality, but the true emotional center of “Stranger Things” was always Dustin. Now the actor who portrays that kindhearted kiddo, one Gaten Matarazzo, has taken it upon himself to recap the hit Netflix drama’s first season for the increasingly essential Teen Vogue in order to further hype up fans for the imminent release of season two. Watch below.

Employing the use of several props/clues — a badge, Christmas lights, even an Eggo — to jog our memories, he free-associates his way through the events of the first season with a rapid-fire delivery that suggests Dustin’s diction isn’t entirely an act.

A representative example: “In a tree in the middle of the woods, there’s a small opening to the Upside Down, and Nancy, doing the stupid horror-movie decision thing, going into the place where you definitely should not go, decides to go through this portal and ends up in the Upside Down with this Demogorgon thing, and she is stuck in there and Jonathan has no idea where she is, and so she has to get out and so, guess what, she does.”

“Stranger Things” returns to Netflix next Friday, October 27.