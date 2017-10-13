‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Trailer: The Upside Down and the Demagorgon Were Just the Beginning — Watch

The show returns to Netflix just in time for Halloween.

Netflix is celebrating Friday the 13th with another “Stranger Things” trailer, with just two weeks until the show returns. The nostalgia-laced series earned 18 Emmy nominations earlier this year, winning several technical prizes; among the laurels it was up for were Outstanding Drama Series, Directing, Supporting Actor for David Harbour, and Supporting Actress for Millie Bobby Brown. Watch the new look at the series’ sophomore season below.

Here’s the official synopsis for season two: “It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.”

Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin all star in the show, which became a surprise hit last summer. “Stranger Things” returns to Netflix just in time for Halloween on October 27.