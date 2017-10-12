‘Supernatural’-‘Scooby-Doo’ Crossover: Zoinks! The Impala Will Go up Against the Mystery Machine for Supremacy

Jared Padalecki reveals how his “wildest dreams” came through with the animated episode.

Zoinks! The Winchester boys will meet their match when it comes to monster hunters and mysteries this year. At a screening of the “Supernatural” premiere on Thursday, Jared Padalecki discussed the special animated crossover episode with “Scooby-Doo” that will air later this season.

“It’s awesome. It’s fucking awesome,” he said. “So we got the script technically March? April? Several months ago because we did the audio for it several months ago. And they’ve already started drawing it and we actually saw a little kind of mockup, not fully animated, but what it’s going to look [like]. I watched it and like, [claps hands]. Never in my wildest dreams… I grew up watching [‘Scooby Doo’] so to hear that animated you is going to be on the same screen as the Mystery Machine — super cool.”

Although the actor wouldn’t reveal which was faster — the Impala or the Mystery Machine — he did confirm that answer would be settled. “You’ll get a chance to see,” he teased. “Depends who’s driving it, I guess.”

Executive producer Brad Buckner added, “It is a charming and very funny episode. I think it’s like the better of the meta-episodes where you have fun with what the show is. Now you get two shows to tweak. There’s a certain amount of expertise from a certain brother about what Scooby world is. We have fun with that.”

The “Scooby-Doo” animated franchise began in 1969 and featured a great dane named Scooby-Doo who helped solve mysteries with a bunch of teenagers: his pal Shaggy, bookish Velma, Fred and Daphne. They’ve occasionally had guest-stars visit in animated form to help with the mysteries, and the franchise has also gone to the big screen in live-action form.

There’s lots of potential for self-referential jokes in the episode, which was announced in May. Mainly it would be fun to see an animated Dean unleashed on some pie. Could he possibly give Shaggy and Scooby a run for their gluttonous money?

As “Supernatural” enters its lucky 13th season this year, Padalecki wondered exactly how the show could keep the action fresh. Each year, he’s been prepared for the show to take a turn, but has always been pleasantly surprised.

“The original ‘Swap Meat,’ I think it was called, Sam and Dean swapped bodies. It ended up changing, thank God, because I was going to have to walk bow-legged,” he said. “It ended up changing. I thought it was hilarious, and I loved it as it stood. There was a certain degree of anxiety about — We had an episode called ‘Jump the Shark,’ so we’re like, ‘Are we finally making the jump? We finally doing it?’ We didn’t have to find out. It would be funny, I feel like we’d be laughing on set too much. We wouldn’t finish it.”

Fortunately, he was more than thrilled with the “Scooby-Doo” episode.

“I want to do a Scooby-Doo season,” he said. “‘Scooby-natural.’ All 22 episodes or whatever we’re doing.”

“Supernatural” kicks off Season 13 on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.