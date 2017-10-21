Uber Whistleblower Susan Fowler Is Developing a Movie Described as ‘Erin Brockovich’ Meets ‘The Social Network’

Her blog post led the firing of more than 20 employees.

After sending waves throughout Silicon Valley with her essay “Reflecting on One Very, Very Strange Year at Uber,” Susan Fowler is now setting her eyes on the silver screen. The whistleblower, whose revelations of sexual harassment at the ride-sharing company eventually led to the firing of more than 20 employees and the resignation of then-CEO Travis Kalanick, is developing a movie based on her experiences.

The news comes from Maureen Dowd’s extensive New York Times profile of Fowler, who published her explosive blog post earlier this year. The article notes that she “now has a job at Stripe as the editor of its tech publication. And she’s working with Verve, a Hollywood talent agency, developing a movie based on her experiences, described by the agency to me as ‘Erin Brockovich’ meets ‘The Social Network.’”

The project is likely to be in the earliest stages of development, as no one is attached to it and no other details are given, but its mere existence provides even more connective tissue between Fowler’s experiences and those of the women who’ve come forward in recent weeks to tell their own stories.

“Like women in Hollywood I talked to after the Weinstein collapse,” writes Dowd, “Ms. Fowler thought the new outspokenness in Silicon Valley on sexual harassment may have been spurred by the election of President Trump.” Read the full article here.